U.S stocks were on pace for a third straight day of losses on Thursday in the final half-hour of trade, with the S&P 500 index SPX on track for its lowest close since June, according to Dow Jones Market Data. The Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA was down about 340 points, or 0.1%, near 34,100, according to FactSet. The S&P 500 was 1.5% lower, near 4,337. If that holds, it would be the lowest closer for the index since June 26. The Nasdaq Composite Index COMP was 1.6% lower. Stocks are under pressure a day after the Federal Reserve held rates steady at at 22-year high, but indicated its policy rate could stay above 5% for longer than earlier anticipated.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story