U.S. stock indexes extended losses in the last hour of trade, struggling to recover ground after a four-day losing streak. The Dow Jones Industrial Average shed 50 points, or 0.2%, at 33,546, after rallying over 145 points in the morning session. The S&P 500 was down 0.4%, on pace to book its fifth straight day of losses, according to Dow Jones Market Data. The Nasdaq Composite fell 0.7%. Investors continued to assess the potential economic damage inflicted by high inflation and the likelihood of a more aggressive hiking cycle from the Federal Reserve than previously anticipated.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.
