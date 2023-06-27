U.S. stocks jumped on Tuesday, with the S&P 500 scoring its best daily gain in almost two weeks as technology shares climbed and housing data pointed to continued resilience in the U.S. economy, despite the Federal Reserve’s sharply higher interest rates. The Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA rose about 211 points, or 0.6%, ending near 33,926, according to preliminary FactSet data. The S&P 500 index SPX gained 1.1%, posting its best daily percentage gain since June 15, according to FactSet data. The Nasdaq Composite Index COMP rose 1.7%. Stocks appeared poised to resume a tech-fueled rally that has the S&P 500 up 14% on the year so far and the Nasdaq about 29.5% higher. The S&P 500’s information technology sector jumped 2% Tuesday, while Communication Services rose 1.1%. Bolstering the tone, new home sales surged 12.2% in May, while the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller 20-city house-price index climbed in April.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

