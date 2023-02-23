The S&P 500 snapped a four-day losing streak Thursday as stocks ended higher after visiting both sides of unchanged in choppy trading. Investors continue to weigh the path for Federal Reserve rate hikes amid growing expectations the central bank will keep borrowing costs elevated for a lengthy period in its effort to bring down inflation in the face of sticky price data and a robust labor market. The Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA rose around 111 points, or 0.3%, to close near 33,156, according to preliminary figures, while the S&P 500 SPX gained around 21 points, or 0.5%, to finish near 4,012. The Nasdaq Composite COMP ended near 11,590, up around 83 points, or 0.7%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

