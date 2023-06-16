Stocks ended slightly lower Friday, with bulls taking a breather after a six-day winning streak that pushed the S&P 500 to 14-month highs. Major indexes booked weekly gains, with investors set for a three-day holiday weekend, with U.S. markets closed Monday for Juneteenth. The S&P 500 SPX fell around 16 points, or 0.4%, to close near 4,410, according to preliminary figures. The Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA lost around 107 points, or 0.3%, to end near 34,301, while the Nasdaq Composite COMP shed around 93 points, or 0.7%, to finish near 13,690. The S&P 500 booked a 2.6% weekly rise, while the Dow advanced 1.3% and the Nasdaq rallied 3.3%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

