U.S. stocks opened modestly higher on Tuesday as the S&P 500 tries for a fifth day in the green — what would be the index’s longest winning streak of 2023. The S&P 500 SPX climbed 5 points, or 0.1%, to 4,129. The Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA lagged, falling 7 points, or less than 0.1%, to 33,593. The Nasdaq Composite COMP rose by 19 points, or 0.2%, to 12,208. The S&P 500 hasn’t been up five days in a row since Nov. 8, 2021, when it capped off an eight-day winning streak, according to FactSet data. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.
