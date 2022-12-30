The S&P 500’s energy sector is set to end the year with record gains, even as the U.S. stock market heads for its worst performance since 2008, according to Dow Jones Market Data. While the S&P 500 index is on pace to drop around 20% in 2022, its energy sector has soared more than 58% this year, according to FactSet data, at last check. This would be the first time ever that energy finished as the lone winner of the S&P 500 for a calendar year, according to Dow Jones Market data. The rest of the S&P 500’s total 11 sectors have dropped in 2022. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

