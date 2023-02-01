The S&P 500’s technology sector edged higher after the Federal Reserve released a statement saying that it’s hiking its benchmark interest rate by a quarter of a percentage point, an increase widely expected by the market. Information tech shares in the index were up 0.3%, the sole sector with gains, according to FactSet data, at last check. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 index was down 0.3%, with its remaining 10 sectors all showing losses, FactSet data show, at last check. Fed Chair Jerome Powell is scheduled to hold a press conference at 2:30 p.m. Eastern time. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story