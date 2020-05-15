S&P downgrades Bloomin’ Brands further into junk as pandemic hurts sales and credit metrics

Breaking News
S&P Global Ratings downgraded Bloomin’ Brands Inc.’s rating by one notch to B-plus on Friday, and said it expects the casual restaurant operator’s financial performance and credit profile to deteriorate during the coronavirus pandemic. The outlook is negative, meaning it could downgrade gain in the medium term. “We expect depressed sales volumes to result in an operating loss and negative free cash flow generation this year,” the rating agency said in a statement. “As a result, we believe lower EBITDA levels, combined with higher debt balances from its recent convertible note issue and substantial draws under its revolving credit facility, will cause credit metrics to deteriorate sharply this year. ” The restaurant industry has been hit hard by the pandemic, which has forced most to close and switch to delivery or pickup services only. Bloomin, which operates Outback Steakhouse, Carraba’s Italian Grill and Bonefish Grill, has reopened about 355 dining rooms since then but with guidelines for social distancing still in place in many areas, attendance is expected to be muted. “We expect the restaurant operating
environment will remain challenging, as weak consumer confidence, elevated unemployment, and lingering contagion fears limit a full recovery in sales levels. In addition, we expect margins will remain pressured reflecting incremental costs such as elevated off-premise fulfillment expenses and heightened health and safety requirements,” said the statement. Bloomin’s shares were up 7.5% Friday, but have fallen 54% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 has fallen 12%. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

