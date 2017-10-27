S&P raises Italy rating one notch to BBB, citing economic recovery

S&P Global Ratings upgraded Friday the credit rating of Italy’s sovereign debt one notch to BBB from BBB-. They cited the improvement in growth prospects, rising business investment and diminished risks in the banking sector. The ratings firms’ analysts said they had confidence the government could cut its “very high” debt levels. Italy’s debt to GDP ratio stood at 132.6% in 2016, compared with 99.8% in 2007.

