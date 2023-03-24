The outlook on American Airlines Group Inc. AAL‘s issuer credit rating was revised to positive from stable S&P Global on Friday. S&P expects passenger traffic demand to remain strong, while capacity limitations in the industry should support high fares, the debt rating agency said. Higher jet fuel prices and a softer U.S. economy remain in the mix as risks, however. S&P also affirmed its current B-minus issuer credit rating on American Airlines. American Airlines fell 1% in premarket trades.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

