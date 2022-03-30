: SPAC crackdown: SEC to weigh new rules stripping its advantages over traditional IPOs

The SEC will vote Wednesday on whether to adopt rules clarifying the lack of legal safe harbor protecting companies from liability for making misleading projections promoting SPAC deals
