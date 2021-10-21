SPAC planning merger with Trump Media jumps in premarket trade

Digital World Acquisition Corp. jumped 44%, and its A-class shares gained 30%, after announcing a plan to merge with Trump Media & Technology Group, which aims to launch a social-media platform backed by former President Donald Trump. The transaction values the Trump media group at an enterprise value of $875 million, the company said. What’s called Truth Social is aiming for a beta launch in November, and Trump Media & Technology also is planning to launch “non-woke” entertainment programming, news and podcasts.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

