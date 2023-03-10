Sunfire Acquisition Corp. , a special purpose acquisition vehicle, or SPAC, said Friday it has decided not to push ahead with an initial public offering, according to a regulatory filing. The company had originally filed a registration document with the Securities and Exchange Commission in May of 2022. The SPAC was backed by Alan H. Ginsburg, a Florida-based real estate developer and founder of the CED Companies. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.
