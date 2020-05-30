SpaceX successfully launches U.S. astronauts into space

Space Exploration Technologies Corp. on Saturday successfully launched the first astronauts into space from U.S. soil in nine years. The capsule carrying NASA astronauts reached orbit on its way to the International Space Station.
