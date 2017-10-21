Spain acts to sack Catalonia’s government, take control of the region

Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy will ask Spain’s Senate to give him the power to remove Catalan leaders, who have been agitating for independence for the wealthy region, and to take control of regional ministries until early elections are held.
