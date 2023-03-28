Oil and gas developer and producer Spartan Delta Corp.CA:SDEDALXF said Tuesday it agreed to sell its Gold Creek and Karr Montney assets in Canada to Crescent Point Energy Corp. for C$1.7 bln ($1.42 bln). The company will pay a sale dividend of C$9.50 per share as part of the deal, with the transaction expected to close in May. Post-closing, Spartan will continue to be led by current president and CEO Fotis Kalantzis. Spartan Dela will begin paying a “periodic special dividend” based on free funds flow, as it continues to focus on its organic drilling program in the Montney area of western Canada’s Deep Basin. U.S.-listed shares of Spartan Delta are down 9.5% in 2023 compared to a 12.4% gain by the Nasdaq COMP. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

