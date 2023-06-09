Shares of Chase Corp. CCF rallied more than 5% in the extended session Friday after The Wall Street Journal reported that the specialty-chemicals maker is working with advisers on a potential sale. According to the report, which cited people familiar with the matter, Chase has received multiple bids from private-equity firms and other industrial companies. One of the private-equity bids comes from Pritzker Private Capital, the report said. Pritzker Private Capital is a family-owned investment firm connected to the family of Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker and others. Chase Corp.’s market capitalization hovered at around $1.17 billion, according to FactSet as of late Friday. The stock has gained about 43% so far this year, compared with an advance of around 12% for the S&P 500 index. SPXMarket Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

