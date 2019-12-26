Shares of biopharmaceutical company Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. slid more than 57% Thursday to mark their worst performance in 17 years, after the company said a mid-stage trial of a treatment for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) missed its main goal.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Spectrum Pharmaceuticals shares slide 57% after lung cancer trial misses goals - December 26, 2019
- Market Extra: The Nasdaq just hit 9,000 for the first time,but index’s biggest winners aren’t the usual tech suspects - December 26, 2019
- The Nasdaq just hit 9,000 for first time, led by stocks that might surprise you - December 26, 2019