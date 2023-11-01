Data show that Americans haven’t stopped spending. So why do they also say they’re cutting back on holiday travel and still living paycheck to paycheck?
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- E.l.f.’s stock jumps 10% on earnings, revenue beat; strong guidance - November 1, 2023
- The Fed: Fed maintains freeze on interest rates as it fine-tunes fight against inflation - November 1, 2023
- Earnings Results: DoorDash shares rally after earnings beat, helped by expansion beyond restaurants - November 1, 2023