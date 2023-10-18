Shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. SPR climbed 7.2% in premarket trading Wednesday, after the aircraft components maker said it reached an agreement with Boeing Co. BA to support production stability. Boeing’s stock edged up 0.1%. The agreement comes after the companies disclosed in August quality issues with the Boeing 737 Max aircraft that led to delivery delays. The companies said the agreement reached Wednesday enables greater collaboration to improve quality and boost deliveries. “Our collective teams will focus on further generating supply chain performance and resiliency,” said Spirit Chief Executive Patrick Shanahan. “This united effort to synchronize our production systems will enable greater market responsiveness and delivery assurance.” Spirit’s stock has plunged 39.8% over the past three months through Tuesday and Boeing shares have shed 12.3%, while the S&P 500 SPX has lost 4%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

