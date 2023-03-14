Spirit Airlines Inc. SAVE said Tuesday it now expects its fiscal first quarter operating expenses to range from $1.45 billion to $1.47 billion, some $60 million to $70 million higher than previous guidance. The carrier said that’s mostly due to higher fuel costs and the implementation of a new pilot contract. The company expects first-quarter capacity to be about a half percentage point lower than previously expected, most due to an increase in the number of unscheduled engine removals during the quarter, resulting in fewer flights. ‘Pratt & Whitney has indicated supply chain issues are beginning to improve and we should see less impact from unscheduled events as we move throughout the year. As such, we expect to see a steady increase in fleet utilization, reaching normalized utilization levels by the end of the year,” said Ted Christie, Spirit’s chief executive officer, in a regulatory filing. The company is still expecting to be profitable in the second, third and fourth quarters and for all of 2023, he said. The Justice Department last week sued to block JetBlue Airways Corp. JBLU from buying Spirit Airlines Inc., saying the plan would eliminate competition and stick travelers with higher air fares. Spirit stock was down 2% premarket Tuesday, and has fallen 14% in the last 12 months, while the US Global Jets ETF JETS has gained 0.9% and the S&P 500 SPX has fallen 7.6%. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

