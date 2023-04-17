Splunk Inc. SPLK on Monday named a new chief technology officer: Min Wang, who led a team responsible for critical components of Alphabet Inc.’s GOOGLGOOG AI-driven Google Assistant. Wang’s appointment is the second addition Splunk has made to its C-Suite over the past week. The other is longtime employee Toni Pavlovich as chief customer officer.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

