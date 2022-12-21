‘This puts us over the top,’ team owner Steve Cohen said about signing infielder Carlos Correa.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- The Ratings Game: Restaurants will probably have to raise prices next year to meet Wall Street expectations, analysts say - December 21, 2022
- Weekend Sip: Doing last-minute Christmas shopping? Here are 12 bottles of wine and booze to consider - December 21, 2022
- SportsWatch: Mets sign Carlos Correa and are on track to pay a record $500 million in total payroll in 2023 - December 21, 2022