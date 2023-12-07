Spotify Technology S.A. SPOT said Thursday its chief financial officer, Paul Vogel, is leaving March 31, 2024, and the company has launched an external search for his successor. In the interim, Ben Kung, vice president of financial planning and analysis, will take on expanded responsibilities to support the company’s realignment of its financial leadership team. Shares of Spotify are flat in extended trading Thursday.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

