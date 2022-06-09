: Spotify shares surge on CEO Daniel Ek’s bullish growth outlook

Music-streaming platform Spotify Technology SA expects its podcasting business to become profitable within the coming years, and expects to earn $100 billion in annual revenue in the next decade.
