Shares of Spotify Technology SA SPOT were moving 4% higher in Tuesday’s premarket action after the music-streaming company topped subscriber expectations for its latest quarter, though it posted a wider net loss than analysts were expecting. The company generated a first-quarter net loss of €225 million ($248 million), or €1.16 a share, whereas it posted net income of €131 million, or €0.21 a share, in the year-earlier quarter. Analysts tracked by FactSet were anticipating a loss of €0.86 a share. Revenue rose to €3.04 billion from €2.66 billion a year before, while the FactSet consensus was for €3.10 billion. “Revenue growth was slightly below our expectations due to macro-related variability in our advertising business,” Spotify said in a shareholder presentation. Spotify had 515 million total monthly active users for the quarter, compared with the FactSet consensus, which was for 502 million. The company had 210 million premium subscribers along with 317 million ad-supported monthly active users. Analysts were expecting 207 million total premium subscribers and 304 million ad-supported monthly active users. For the second quarter, Spotify expects 530 million monthly active users and 217 million total premium subscribers, while analysts were modeling 512 million and 213 million, respectively. The company also anticipates €3.2 billion in second-quarter revenue, while the FactSet consensus was for €3.27 billion. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

