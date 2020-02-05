Spotify Technology swings to loss as it tops subscriber forecast

Streaming music service Spotify Technology said it swung to a €209 million ($230 million) loss, or €1.14 a share, while revenue rose 24% to €1.86 billion. Total monthly active users rose 31% to 271 million, and the company said it met or exceeded its own expectations on subscribers, revenue and gross margin. Analysts polled by FactSet expected a 17 cent loss on revenue of 2.09 billion and 265 million users. For 2020, it’s targeting users of 328-348 million, revenue between €8.08 billion and €8.48 billion and an operating loss between €150 million and €250 million. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

