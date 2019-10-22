Spotify to give away Google Home Mini speakers to users while supplies last

Spotify Technology S.A. said Tuesday it is giving away Google Home Mini smart speakers to premium individual and family account users, for free, while supplies last. The streaming music service said the give-away starts Tuesday. This year’s give-away represents and increase from last year, when Spotify unveiled the offer to only Premium for Family account users. Spotify’s stock fell 0.5% in afternoon trading, while shares of Google parent Alphabet Inc. inched up 0.1%. Year to date, Spotify’s stock has gained 4.3% while the S&P 500 has run up 20.2%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

