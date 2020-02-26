Sprout Social stock skyrockets after first post-IPO quarterly results

Sprout Social Inc. shares rose more than 29% in the extended session Wednesday after the social-media management company posted a narrower-than-expected adjusted quarterly loss and sales were above Wall Street expectations. Sprout Social said it lost $25.9 million, or $1.11 a share, in the fourth quarter, compared with a loss of $4 million, or 24 cents a share, in the fourth quarter of 2018. The company pinned the wider loss to a $20 million stock-based compensation charge related to its December initial public offering. Adjusted for one-time items, Sprout Social lost $5.9 million, or 25 cents a share, compared with a loss of $4 million, or 24 cents a share, in the fourth quarter of 2018. Revenue rose 26% to $28.1 million, Sprout said. Analysts polled by FactSet had expected Sprout Social to report an adjusted loss of 34 cents a share on sales of $27.3 million. Sprout in December priced an IPO of 8.82 million shares at $17 a share, the midpoint of its range. The company guided for full-year revenue between $131.7 million and $133.7 million, and an adjusted EPS loss between 57 cents and 50 cents for the year. Shares of Sprout Social ended the regular trading day down 6.2%. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

