Square announces new developer tool at conference

Square Inc. announced Thursday that it was rolling out a new tool for developers that would allow them to connect the Square Terminal to a point-of-sale system, enterprise-resource-planning system, or practice-management system, regardless of the platform on which these services were developed. Square’s tool, the Terminal API, will let developers build custom solutions for things like new ways of accepting contactless payments due to the COVID-19 crisis or better management of medical patient data, according to a company press release. Square announced the Terminal API at its Unboxed virtual developer conference, where Square also disclosed that the number of 90-day active developers making solutions on the Square platform has increased by 80% since 2018. The new tool will be available to developers in the U.S., the U.K., Canada, and Australia. Square shares are near flat in Thursday’s trading. They’re up 53% over the past three months as the S&P 500 has risen 7.8%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

