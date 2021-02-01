Square seems to be picking up Cash App users amid ‘Robinhood drama,’ says analyst

Square Inc.’s Cash App seems to be the primary beneficiary of the recent user backlash against Robinhood, according to an analyst. Mizuho analyst Dan Dolev said that his recent survey of retail investors found that Square picked up the most users among those who left Robinhood’s platform due to complaints over the company’s decision to limit purchases late last week of hot stocks like GameStop Corp. and AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. amid a retail investing frenzy. Almost 40% of those surveyed by Mizuho said they moved to Square’s Cash App, which allows users to buy and sell stocks, and about a third of those who switched to Square were new users to the platform, Dolev wrote. Square picked up more users from the Robinhood backlash than Stash, Fidelity, or any of the other platforms that Mizuho looked at through the survey of about 80 retail investors. Square shares are up about 2% in midday trading Monday and they’re up 42% over the past three months as the S&P 500 has risen 16%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

