: “Squashed like a bug”: Distressed-bond manager makes a multibillion-dollar options bet against Tesla

Scott Burg, the chief investment officer of Deer Park Road Management Co, who made the prediction that Tesla would be “squashed like a bug” in a 2020 tweet, bought put options on almost 4.8 million Tesla shares during the second quarter, according to a regulatory filing this week, Bloomberg and Barron’s reported.
