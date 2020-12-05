Stacey Abrams, who may be key to Democratic senatorial campaigns in Georgia, campaigns on their behalf at GOTV virtual rally

Former 2018 Georgia Democratic gubernatorial nominee Stacey Abrams may or may not be gearing up for another run at the governorship in 2022, but these days she has been crucial to a record voter turnout during the recent November elections.
