Stamps.com stock took a nose dive, falling about 50% in late trading Thursday after the company said it was giving up its exclusive deal with the U.S. Postal Service.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Stamps.com is breaking up with the U.S. Postal Service, and its stock is down nearly 50% - February 21, 2019
- Kraft Heinz loses a lot of cheese as earnings send stock plunging toward record low - February 21, 2019
- The Wall Street Journal: Nintendo names Bowser (the human, not Mario’s nemesis) president of U.S. division - February 21, 2019