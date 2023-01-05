Standard Chartered shares jumped 7% as Abu Dhabi Bank said it considered making a takeover bid for the Asia-focused, U.K.-headquartered bank. “First Abu Dhabi Bank confirms that it had previously been at the very early stages of evaluating a possible offer for Standard Chartered, but as of the date of this announcement, is no longer doing so,” the bank said in a statement. Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the chairman of First Abu Dhabi, is the son of the founding father of the United Arab Emirates.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

