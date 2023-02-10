Standard Chartered UK:STAN shares fell 5% — though were still well above Wednesday’s levels — after First Abu Dhabi Bank AE:FAB reiterated it’s not evaluating making an offer for the U.K.-listed bank. Standard Chartered shares had jumped 11% on Thursday after a report from Bloomberg News that First Abu Dhabi Bank was preparing a potential offer, of up to $35 billion. Takeover rules mean First Abu Dhabi can’t make an offer for six months, unless it has the agreement of the board, a third party announces its intention to bid, or other conditions are met.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

