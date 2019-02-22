Breaking News
Home / Market News / Starboard calls on Magellan Health to explore a sale, nominates ‘full slate’ for board of directors

Starboard calls on Magellan Health to explore a sale, nominates ‘full slate’ for board of directors

Posted by: Market Watch in Market News 3 mins ago

Activist investor Starboard Value LP called on Magellan Health Inc. to explore “all potential strategic alternatives,” including a sale of the company, to unlock shareholder value. Starboard, which said it owns 9.8% of the healthcare management company’s outstanding shares, also nominated a “full slate” of candidates for election to Magellan’s board. In an open letter to shareholders, Starboard said the company is “deeply undervalued,” as operational missteps have resulted in “frustratingly extensive periods of share price underperformance.” Among the execution issues Starboard listed were key legacy contract losses, bringing on “significant yet unprofitable” new business and “haphazard” execution in its pharmacy benefit management business. “When comparing a revised standalone plan to a sale of the company, it is crucial for the Board to appropriately assess the risks inherent in the internal plan and the time required to achieve that plan, compared to the certainty of a sale transaction,” Starboard wrote in the letter. The stock, which was still inactive in premarket trade, has lost 25.5% over the past 12 months while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF has climbed 9.2% and the S&P 500 has gained 2.6%.

Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.


Read Full Story

Market Watch

Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.