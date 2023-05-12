Hedge fund Starboard Value LP more than doubled its position of cloud-software company Splunk Inc. SPLK, while opening a new position on circuit-materials and ceramics company Rogers Corp. ROG, according to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission Friday. At the March ending quarter, Starboard disclosed it had acquired 2.7 million shares of Splunk, bringing its position up to 4.6 million shares, and acquired just over 1 million shares of Rogers. Splunk shares rose 0.8% after hours, while Rogers shares declined 1.4%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

