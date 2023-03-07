Howard Schultz, the chief executive of Starbucks Corp. SBUX agreed to testify to the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee on March 29, the panel’s chairman, Sen. Bernie Sanders, said Tuesday. Sanders, a Vermont independent, said his panel was scheduled to vote to subpoena Schultz on Wednesday. Sanders in a statement said that Starbucks, under Schultz’s leadership, has done “everything possible” to prevent unions from organizing. Starbucks said in a statement that Schultz’s testimony would “seek to foster a better understanding of our partner-first culture and priorities, including our industry leading benefit offerings and our long-standing commitment to support the shared success of all partners.” Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story