Starbucks raised its dividend by 7.5%, keeping the implied yield for the coffee giant’s stock well above its peer group and the broader stock market.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Earnings Results: Olive Garden parent Darden’s earnings buoyed by addition of 77 Ruth’s Chris Steak Houses locations - September 21, 2023
- Mark Hulbert: The U.S. could be in a recession and we just don’t know it yet - September 21, 2023
- : Starbucks’ new dividend boosts yield to 2.4% - September 21, 2023