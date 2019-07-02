Starbucks-produced soccer documentary to debut on Amazon Prime Video in August

“This is Football,” a six-part soccer documentary produced by Starbucks for Amazon Prime Video, British indie production house October Films, and Spanish production company Brutal Media, will debut on Prime Video on August 2. The episodes were filmed around the world, and join a list of sport documentaries and live events that Prime Video has in its collection. Starbucks Corp. stock has gained 31.4% for the year to date, Amazon.com Inc. shares are up 27.4% and the S&P 500 index has increased 18.1% for the period.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

