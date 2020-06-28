Starbucks pulling ads from Facebook and other social-media platforms

Starbucks announced Sunday in an online statement that it is “pausing” advertisements on all social-media platforms, two days after consumer-products conglomerate Unilever said it was halting U.S. advertising on Facebook and Twitter through year-end over ineffective policing of hate speech, leading to a sharp Friday selloff in both stocks. The coffee giant said it would “continue discussions internally, with our media partners and with civil-rights organizations in the effort to stop the spread of hate speech.” Verizon Communications Inc. and ice-cream company Ben & Jerry’s, itself a unit of Unilever, had previously pulled advertising from Facebook. Coca-Cola Co. joined the Facebook ad boycott Friday. Facebook late Friday reversed course and said it would now hide or block content considered hateful or endangering voting, removing a prior exception for politicians. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

