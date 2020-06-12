Starbucks reverses policy to allow workers to wear Black Lives Matters apparel

Starbucks Corp. will now allow workers to show their support for the Black Lives Matter movement with T-shirts and other gear after first saying it would be a violation of dress code policy. The ban sparked a viral #BoycottStarbucks hashtag. “Until these arrive, we’ve heard you want to show your support, so just be you,” wrote Starbucks executives including Roz Brewer, chief operating officer of the coffee giant, in a blog post. “Wear your BLM pin or T-shirt. We are so proud of your passionate support of our common humanity.” The Starbucks Black Partner Network and its partners have designed a shirt that also shows support for Black Lives Matter. There will be further announcements on June 15. Starbucks stock rose 3% on Friday but is down 15% for the year to date. The S&P 500 index is down 5.4% for the period.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

