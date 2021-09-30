Starbucks has branched out beyond coffee, but energy drinks aren’t a significant part of its sales, Kalinowski said.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- House follows Senate in passing bill to fund government, avert shutdown - September 30, 2021
- : Starbucks should take a cue from Dutch Bros. and seize the opportunity in energy drinks, analyst says - September 30, 2021
- : Pelosi says she still plans for House to vote Thursday on infrastructure bill as negotiations continue - September 30, 2021