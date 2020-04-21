Starbucks teams with Beyond Meat and others to launch plant-based menu in China

Starbucks Corp. is teaming up with Beyond Meat Inc. and two other companies to launch a plant-based lunch menu in China. Starbucks announced Monday night that it will start offering plant-based proteins from Beyond Meat and Omnipork, and non-dairy beverages from Swedish oat milk brand Oatly. The new items, which include a pesto pasta, a lasagna and a Vietnamese-style noodle salad, will be available at Starbucks locations in China starting Tuesday. “Today we mark an important milestone as Beyond Meat launches in China, advancing our goal of increasing accessibility to plant-based protein globally,” Ethan Brown, Beyond Meat’s founder and chief executive, said in a statement.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

