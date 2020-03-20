Starbucks to close cafes, go drive-through only for at least two weeks

Starbucks Corp. announced Friday afternoon that its cafes in the U.S. and Canada would close to the public for at least two weeks amid the spread of COVID-19. The company had been allowing customers to pick up items to go at many of its locations, but decided Friday to move to drive-through-only service. “Some exceptions will be made for those cafés serving in or around hospitals and health care centers in our efforts to serve frontline responders and health care workers,” Rossann Williams, an executive vice president, wrote in a letter, adding that licensees will make their own decisions on their locations. Starbucks will pay employees for the next 30 days whether they show up to work or not, the company disclosed. Williams’ letter suggested that employees had voiced concerns about their safety while serving walk-in customers in Starbucks cafes. Shares fell about 0.9% in after-hours trading Friday, after closing with a 5.5% decline at $58.03.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

