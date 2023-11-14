Starbucks Workers United is calling on customers and other allies to participate in actions planned for Thursday, or Red Cup Day, the coffee-chain’s biggest sales event of the season when it offers reusable holiday-themed red cups. ast year, workers went on strike. This year, on the heels of victories won by striking workers across different industries nationwide, Starbucks workers are taking the rebellion to the next level,” the union said in a statement. The union is also asking workers to down tools and is inviting shift supervisors to join in, “to protest Starbucks unfair labor practices. The stock was up 1.7% Tuesday and has gained 6% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 SPX has gained 17%. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story