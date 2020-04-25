State Farm and other car insurance companies are giving refunds due to coronavirus — how you can get yours

The country’s largest auto insurer is sending $2 billion back to customers, joining Allstate, Geico, Liberty Mutual, USAA, Chubb and other insurers making deals for customers.
