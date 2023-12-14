Nucor Corp. NUE said Thursday it expects to report fourth-quarter earnings ranging from $2.75 a share to $2.85 a share. Analysts are estimating earnings of $3.19 a share, according to FactSet data. Nucor said its earnings will be lower than the third quarter due to price drops and reduced volumes across all three of its operating segments. Nucor said its earnings projection also includes several one-time items. Nucor stock was down by 2.6% in premarket trading on Thursday. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

